U.K. Foreign Secretary Liz Truss called on allies to implement further sanctions against Russia until it entirely withdraws from Ukraine and agrees to peace, according to a U.K. statement following a meeting of G7 Foreign Ministers in Germany on May 12, CNN reports. Truss also stated that NATO countries should plan to supply Ukraine with NATO-standard equipment by the end of the summer, as well as the necessary training and expertise.