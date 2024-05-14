Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, United Kingdom, David Cameron, Donald Trump, Peace Negotiations
Edit post

UK assures Ukraine of support after media reports of Trump-Cameron peace plan discussion

by Martin Fornusek May 14, 2024 11:00 AM 2 min read
Britain's Foreign Secretary David Cameron speaks to a reporter outside St. Michael's Golden-Domed Monastery in Kyiv, Ukraine, on May 2, 2024. (Thomas Peter/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

The British government said on May 13 that its stance toward supporting Ukraine has not changed after media reports of U.K. Foreign Secretary David Cameron allegedly pitching a peace plan to U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump, Politico reported.

Cameron met Trump at the latter's Florida residence in early April, seeking to convince the likely Republican nominee for the November 2024 presidential vote of the need to continue supporting Kyiv.

The Sunday Times reported on May 12 that, according to an undisclosed senior source, Cameron said that further aid would help Ukraine hold the front lines and give Trump the "best possible conditions" to mediate a peace deal.

According to the outlet's source, Cameron passed this message to Trump: "What are the best conditions in which you as president can make a deal in January? It's both sides holding their lines and paying a price for that."

Subscribe to Ukraine Daily newsletter
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Though the media reported at the time that Cameron's lobbying mission in the U.S. was unsuccessful, Trump eventually backed a $61 billion funding bill for Ukraine, which passed with bipartisan support later in April.

Cameron's proposal, as described in The Times's article, differs from London's public position on possible peace talks between Kyiv and Moscow. Cameron himself has said that "peace comes through strength, not through appeasement and weakness."

When asked about the claims, a British government spokesperson told reporters on May 13: "I don't recognize those reports... our position has not changed. (Russian President Vladimir) Putin must fail."

"We will support Ukraine for as long as necessary to repel Russian aggression," the spokesperson added.

The U.K. has been a staunch ally of Ukraine since the outbreak of the full-scale war. Cameron visited Ukraine earlier in May, and London recently announced its largest defense aid package for Ukraine worth 500 million pounds ($628 million).

PM Sunak to announce largest-ever military aid package to Ukraine during visit to Poland
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will announce a 500-million-pound ($617 million) uplift in military support for Ukraine during his visit to Poland on April 23.
The Kyiv IndependentOlena Goncharova
Author: Martin Fornusek
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

10:59 AM

FT: Moldova, EU to sign security pact.

Moldova and the EU intend to sign a security agreement in the next week, increasing cooperation in the spheres of defense, cyber threats, and foreign interference to "unprecedented levels," the Financial Times reported on May 14.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
7:45 AM

Air Force: Ukraine downs 18 Russian drones.

Ukrainian air defense units shot down all of the 18 Russian attack drones overnight on May 14, the Air Force said in its morning update. The drones were launched from the occupied Crimean peninsula.
6:36 AM

Blinken arrives in Ukraine for official visit.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who arrived in Ukraine by train early in the morning on May 14, hopes to "send a strong signal of reassurance to the Ukrainians who are obviously in a very difficult moment."
1:27 AM

Russia attacks 11 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces attacked eleven border areas and settlements of Sumy Oblast on May 13, firing 36 times and causing at least 166 explosions, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.