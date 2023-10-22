Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent's War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
2 killed, 3 injured in Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast

by Dominic Culverwell October 22, 2023 7:45 PM 1 min read
Destroyed home in Donetsk Oblast following the attack on Oct. 22. (Prosecutor General's Office/ Facebook)
Russia launched attacks on four settlements in Donetsk Oblast, killing two civilians and injuring three others, the Prosecutor General's Office said on Oct. 22.

The two deceased victims, a 58-year-old man and a 61-year-old man, were from the villages of Kalynivka and Vasiukivka, both near the Bakhmut sector of the front line.

Russian shelling injured a 19-year-old man in the village of Netaylove, Pokrovsk district.

In the city of Toretsk, a separate Russian artillery attack concussed a 59-year-old woman and a 60-year-old man.

"The explosions also damaged private homes, multi-apartment residential buildings, commercial buildings, and cars," the Prosecutor General's Office wrote on Facebook.

Russian forces also shelled settlements in Kharkiv Oblast on the morning of Oct. 22, injuring multiple residents.

Late on Oct. 21, Russian forces attacked Kharkiv Oblast with S-300 missiles, hitting the depot of the Ukrainian privately-owned postal service Nova Poshta in the village of Korotych.

The attack killed at least six people and injured 17, reported the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office.

Author: Dominic Culverwell
