Governor: Russian attack on Kherson Oblast damages over 30 houses

Russian troops attacked the village of Stanislav in Kherson Oblast overnight on Oct. 22, damaging over 30 houses, local governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported.

The attack also damaged a local lyceum, stores, a church, and a communal enterprise, as well as hit a power line and a gas pipeline, Prokudin said.

No casualties have been reported.

At around 10:30 a.m., Russian troops also fired four guided aerial bombs at a settlement near the city of Kherson, Prokudin reported. He did not provide further details but said that there were no casualties.

According to Prokudin, Russian troops attacked Kherson Oblast 103 times over the past day, firing 513 projectiles from mortars, artillery, Grad multiple launch rocket systems, tanks, aviation, and drones.

The governor said one person was injured in Kherson Oblast over the past day.

Russian forces have recently intensified their attacks against Kherson Oblast with guided aerial bombs.

On Oct. 20, Russian troops dropped four KAB guided aerial bombs against the town of Beryslav, killing an 80-year-old woman in her home.