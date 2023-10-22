Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Governor: Russian attack on Kherson Oblast damages over 30 houses

by Daria Shulzhenko October 22, 2023 1:47 PM 1 min read
The aftermath of a Russian attack at the village of Stanislav in Kherson Oblast on Oct. 22, 2023. (Oleksandr Prokudin/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian troops attacked the village of Stanislav in Kherson Oblast overnight on Oct. 22, damaging over 30 houses, local governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported.

The attack also damaged a local lyceum, stores, a church, and a communal enterprise, as well as hit a power line and a gas pipeline, Prokudin said.

No casualties have been reported.

At around 10:30 a.m., Russian troops also fired four guided aerial bombs at a settlement near the city of Kherson, Prokudin reported. He did not provide further details but said that there were no casualties.

According to Prokudin, Russian troops attacked Kherson Oblast 103 times over the past day, firing 513 projectiles from mortars, artillery, Grad multiple launch rocket systems, tanks, aviation, and drones.

The governor said one person was injured in Kherson Oblast over the past day.

Russian forces have recently intensified their attacks against Kherson Oblast with guided aerial bombs.

On Oct. 20, Russian troops dropped four KAB guided aerial bombs against the town of Beryslav, killing an 80-year-old woman in her home.

Russian missile attack on post office in Kharkiv Oblast kills 6, injures 14
A Russian missile struck a post office in Kharkiv on Oct. 21, killing six people and injuring at least 14, Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov said.
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: Daria Shulzhenko
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
7:45 AM

US imposes fresh sanctions on multinational network helping Russia.

The U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) on Dec. 5 imposed new sanctions targeting an international weapons procurement network that Washington says involves numerous Cyprus-incorporated entities as well as businesses registered in Sweden, Hong Kong, and the Netherlands.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.