News Feed, Georgia, Volunteers, War, Russia, Ukraine
2 Georgian volunteers killed fighting for Ukraine

by The Kyiv Independent news desk March 10, 2024 5:11 PM 1 min read
Georgian volunteer fighters Nodar Nasirov and Georgy Gogiashvili have been killed in Ukraine. (Georgian Legion/Facebook)
Georgian volunteer fighters Nodar Nasirov and Giorgi Gogiashvili have been killed in Ukraine, the Georgian Legion reported on March 9.

The two were killed in combat at the front line, the Georgian Legion wrote on Facebook without providing further details.

"The Georgian Legion expresses condolences to their families. Glory to heroes!" reads the statement.

More than 50 Georgian volunteers fighting with the Ukrainian Armed Forces have been killed in the war in Ukraine since Feb. 2022.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
9:07 AM

General Staff: Russia has lost 424,060 troops in Ukraine.

Russia has lost 424,060 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on March 10. This number includes 900 casualties Russian forces suffered over the past day.
