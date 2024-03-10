2 Georgian volunteers killed fighting for Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

Georgian volunteer fighters Nodar Nasirov and Giorgi Gogiashvili have been killed in Ukraine, the Georgian Legion reported on March 9.

The two were killed in combat at the front line, the Georgian Legion wrote on Facebook without providing further details.

"The Georgian Legion expresses condolences to their families. Glory to heroes!" reads the statement.

More than 50 Georgian volunteers fighting with the Ukrainian Armed Forces have been killed in the war in Ukraine since Feb. 2022.