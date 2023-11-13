Georgian volunteer killed in Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

Irakli Kurtsikidze, a Georgian volunteer who came to Ukraine to serve in the Ukrainian military died on Nov. 12, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty reported.

"The strongest and the most talented Georgian officer fell heroically two days ago, we just didn't write until then the family of Sanamdi would not know.Irakli Kurtsikidze, you left a great name in Ukraine, brother, in the name of Georgia," Vano Nadiradze, the reported leader of Ukraine's Georgian Legion, said on Facebook.

More than 50 Georgian volunteers in the Ukrainian armed forces have died in the war in Ukraine since Feb. 2022.