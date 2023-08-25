Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Turkish foreign minister meets with Zelensky in Kyiv

by Dinara Khalilova and The Kyiv Independent news desk August 25, 2023 6:17 PM 1 min read
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky (L) shakes hands with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan during their meeting in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Aug. 25, 2023. (Turkey's Foreign Ministry via X (formerly Twitter))
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan arrived in Kyiv on Aug. 25 to meet with President Volodymyr Zelensky.

They discussed the Ukrainian peace formula, the preparation for the Global Peace Summit, and the risks posed by Russia blocking the Black Sea grain corridor, according to Zelensky.

On Aug. 18, the German newspaper Bild reported, citing obtained official correspondence, that Russia, Turkey, and Qatar were preparing a new agreement on grain exports following Moscow's termination of the Black Sea Grain Initiative.

Based on the new deal, Russia would be supplying its grain, primarily to African countries, Qatar would sponsor the supplies, and Turkey would be in charge of organization issues, the outlet wrote.

Moscow unilaterally withdrew from the Black Sea grain deal on Aug. 17, causing spikes in wheat prices and fears about food security worldwide. The agreement previously allowed Ukraine to export its grain amid the ongoing Russian full-scale invasion.

Turkey, positioning itself as a mediator between the war's belligerents, played an important role in brokering the grain deal in July 2022. Since the agreement's collapse, Ankara has been in contact with both Kyiv and Moscow, discussing the options for its restoration.

Authors: Dinara Khalilova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
