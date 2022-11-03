Tsikhanouskaya: Sending Belarusian troops to Ukraine would mean 'political suicide' for Lukashenko

This audio is created with AI assistance

If dictator Alexander Lukashenko gives the Belarusian army an order to attack Ukraine, the Belarusians won't fight, said leader of the Belarus opposition in exile Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya. "They will flee, surrender immediately,” she told Ukrainska Pravda.

If, under pressure, Lukashenko gave such an order, it would mean "political suicide" for him, she added.

Tsikhanouskaya thinks that it's currently "extremely unlikely" that Lukashenko will deploy his army to fight against Ukraine. This possibility was strong in February when the Belarusian dictator was confident in Russia's quick victory, but not now.

At the same time, Tsikhanouskaya thinks that if missiles fly from Belarus again, "Ukrainians have the right to strike back."

"That is why our goal is to prevent the entry of Belarusian troops into the territory of Ukraine,” she said.

