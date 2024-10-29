Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Donald Trump, Ukraine, War, Russia, Victory Plan, Peace Negotiations
Edit post

Trump's reported plan to 'freeze' Russia's war 'unrealistic,' Ukrainian lawmaker says

by Chris York October 29, 2024 1:53 PM 2 min read
Then-U.S. President Donald Trump, left, shakes hands with Vladimir Putin, Russia's President, during a news conference in Helsinki, Finland, on Monday, July 16, 2018 (Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

A plan reportedly being considered by Donald Trump to freeze Russia's full-scale invasion if he becomes president is "unrealistic," a Ukrainian lawmaker told the Kyiv Independent on Oct. 29.

Oleksandr Merezhko, the chair of the parliament's foreign affairs policy, said that upon taking office, Trump would soon have to "face reality," and any such plan would fail in light of political realities.

"This plan doesn’t look realistic because it implies the agreement of (Russian President Vladimir) Putin, who is absolutely unreliable and not trustworthy when it comes to observing any agreements," he said.

"At the same time, Putin, as of now, is not interested in negotiations and agreements. He still believes that he can win."

Trump has claimed he would end Russia's war within "24 hours" without elaborating on how he plans to achieve it. Some reports and statements from Trump's inner circle indicate this might entail pressuring Ukraine to cede territory or give up on its NATO aspirations.

Republican vice presidential candidate J.D. Vance, in September, outlined the idea of freezing the war by establishing autonomous regions on both sides of the demilitarized zone and leaving Ukraine outside NATO, according to a report in the Financial Times (FT) on Oct. 28.

According to one of Trump's longtime advisors, the new plan would rethink the failed Minsk agreements of 2014 and 2015, which were never implemented. The agreements contained a plan that would create autonomous zones in Russian-occupied parts of Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts. Occupied Crimea was not mentioned in the Minsk Agreement.

The new plan will include enforcement mechanisms and consequences for violating the agreement, the adviser said. But, in his opinion, European troops, not NATO forces or U.N. peacekeepers, will have to keep order.

Merezhko, a member of President Volodymyr Zelensky's Servant of the People Party, said the "only solution" to ending the war is to "strengthen Ukraine and thereby force Putin to sit at the table of negotiations."

"In my opinion, the only realistic plan is the 'Victory Plan' put forward by President Zelensky."

Ukraine expands long-range drone strikes target list, alcohol now on the menu
Ukraine faces a tricky dilemma as winter approaches. How can it disrupt an expected mass Russian missile campaign targeting the country’s infrastructure while simultaneously being barred from using Western-supplied weapons to strike deep inside Russia? Despite being limited to the use of long-ra…
The Kyiv IndependentChris York
Author: Chris York
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

12:51 AM  (Updated: )

1 killed, 14 injured in Russia's attack on Kryvyi Rih.

A Russian missile attack killed a 39-year-old man and injured 14 others, 10 of whom were hospitalized, Governor Serhii Lysak said. The strike damaged multiple buildings, including apartments, a school, and a clinic.
4:39 AM  (Updated: )

Russia attacks Kharkiv overnight, killing at least 4.

Four people — two women and two men — were killed in the attack, Ukraine's State Emergency Service said. Their bodies were retrieved from the rubble of destroyed homes.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.