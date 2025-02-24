The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, United States, Donald Trump, Volodymyr Zelensky, Putin, Trump & Ukraine, Trump & Russia
Edit post

Trump refuses to label Putin a dictator

by Volodymyr Ivanyshyn February 24, 2025 11:54 PM 2 min read
US President Donald Trump during the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in National Harbor, Maryland, US, on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. The Conservative Political Action Conference launched in 1974 brings together conservative organizations, elected leaders, and activists. Photographer: Kent Nishimura/Bloomberg via Getty Images
This audio is created with AI assistance

U.S. President Donald Trump chose not to label Russian President Vladimir Putin a dictator, responding to journalists on the sidelines of a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron on Feb. 24.

"I don't use those words lightly... I think we're going to see how it all works out," Trump said on Feb. 24 when asked if he would call Putin a dictator the same way he labeled President Volodymyr Zelensky on Feb. 19.

Trump called Ukrainian leader a "dictator" in a post on his social media platform Truth Social, accusing him of refusing to hold elections, and repeating false claims about the war in Ukraine.

Trump's remarks disregard Ukraine's constitution which prohibits elections under martial law and echoed the narratives of Russian propaganda.

Trump will meet with Zelensky within the next two weeks to finalize a minerals deal. Ukraine and the U.S. have been working out the terms of such a deal for weeks.

Trump said in early February that he wanted to strike a deal with Ukraine involving access to rare earth minerals in exchange for continued aid. Trump later claimed that Kyiv has "essentially agreed" to a $500 billion resource deal. A former Ukrainian official described the initial deal as "a colonial agreement."

Following Macron, U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer is set to meet Trump on Feb. 27.

How Ukraine has pushed back and held the line against Russia for 3 years
Elon Musk on Feb. 21 questioned why Ukraine was still actively defending itself amid the ongoing Russian full-scale invasion, suggesting the country’s fight against the Kremlin’s imperialist ambitions was, in fact, a giant money-making scam. “What are they dying for? What exactly are they dying for…
The Kyiv IndependentAntonina Andriichuk
Author: Volodymyr Ivanyshyn
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

5:42 PM
Video

Three years of Russia's full-scale war: a conversation with Rob Lee.

The Kyiv Independent’s Francis Farrell sits down with Rob Lee, former U.S. marine infantry officer and senior fellow at the Foreign Policy Research Institute’s Eurasia Program. They discuss the evolving battlefield realities as Russia’s war on Ukraine enters its 4th year and why peace negotiations are unlikely to bring results any time soon.
2:36 PM

Boris Johnson backs Trump's deal on Ukraine's natural resources.

"The deal should be signed," Boris Johnson said, speaking at the YES conference event held in Kyiv by the Victor Pinchuk Foundation on Feb. 24, the third anniversary of the Russian full-scale invasion. "It commits the U.S. to a free and sovereign Ukraine. A continued American support is well worth the price for Ukraine."
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.