Skip to content
Main Sections
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right

How Ukraine has pushed back and held the line against Russia for 3 years

by Antonina Andriichuk and Chris York February 24, 2025 7:47 PM 5 min read
Ukrainian servicemen of Khartya brigade operate a D-30 howitzer in Kharkiv Oblast, Ukraine, on Jan. 10, 2025. (Wolfgang Schwan / Anadolu / Getty Images)
War update, War, Ukraine, Russia, Russian losses, Ukraine losses, occupied Ukrainian territories
by Antonina Andriichuk and Chris York February 24, 2025 7:47 PM 5 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Elon Musk on Feb. 21 questioned why Ukraine was still actively defending itself amid the ongoing Russian full-scale invasion, suggesting the country's fight against the Kremlin's imperialist ambitions was, in fact, a giant money-making scam.

"What are they dying for? What exactly are they dying for? The line of engagement has barely moved for two years. People are dead in trenches, and for what?" Musk said at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC).

Without providing evidence and repeating unfounded claims, he added: "I'll tell you what for, for the biggest graft machine I've ever seen in my life."

Three years ago, on Feb. 24, 2022, Russia launched a full-scale invasion against Ukraine in an attempt to wipe out the country and its people. Moscow's brutal invasion killed tens of thousands of Ukrainians, who have died defending their country's right to exist as a sovereign and democratic nation.

On April 7, 2022, as Russia was pushed out of Kyiv's outskirts, Pentagon spokesperson Major General Pat Ryder said Russian President Vladimir Putin had "achieved exactly zero of his objectives inside Ukraine."

"He didn't take Kyiv. He didn't topple the government. He didn't remove Ukraine as a nation state," he added.

Three years on and this statement still holds true. In fact, Russia occupies less Ukrainian territory than it did when Ryder spoke.

Before the start of the full-scale invasion, Russia occupied 7.1 percent of Ukrainian territory, according to U.S. intelligence assessments, consisting of the whole Crimean peninsula and around one-third of both Luhansk and Donetsk oblasts.

According to data from Ukrainian data journalism website Texty, the peak of Russian-occupied territory in Ukraine was in March 2022. On the 31st of that month, Moscow's forces controlled 167,223 square kilometers of Ukraine, just under 28% of the country's total land mass of 603,628 square kilometers.

The map of occupied Ukrainian territory - March 2022 vs. February 2025.
A comparison of occupied Ukrainian territory — at its peak in March 2022 vs. February 2025 (Nizar al-Rifai/The Kyiv Independent)

Due to the fast moving nature of Russian advances in February 2022, there is no reliable data for how much land Moscow's forces fully controlled in the first few days of the full-scale invasion.

Russia had advanced in the north, south, and east of Ukraine, with the northern push aiming to take the capital of Kyiv.

Due to fierce Ukrainian resistance, this advance quickly stalled, and Russia was forced into a humiliating retreat at the beginning of April 2022, giving up around 40% of the land taken since Feb. 24, and exposing the myth of Russia's military superpower status.

Moscow's initial advances in the south and east saw large parts of Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, Kharkiv, and Luhansk oblasts fall under Russian control.

But lightning Ukrainian counteroffensives launched in late summer 2022, saw Kyiv retake control of great swathes of land including the cities of Kherson.

As Russian losses in Ukraine mount, Putin faces ‘devastating’ demographic timebomb
Russian losses in Ukraine are helping fuel a demographic timebomb that could see the country’s population reduced by half by the end of the century, experts have told the Kyiv Independent. “The impact on Russian society is devastating,” said Harley Balzer, emeritus professor of government and inter…
The Kyiv IndependentChris York

Russia illegally annexed Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, and Luhansk oblasts on Sept. 30, 2022, despite controlling none of the regions in full.

At the beginning of 2023, Russia occupied 108,928 sq kilometers, or just over 18.04% of Ukrainian territory, according to the DeepState monitoring group.

A long-anticipated Ukrainian counteroffensive launched in June 2023 stalled, and since then, the war in Ukraine has settled largely into one of attrition as Kyiv holds the line against Moscow's forces.

Russian losses vs. Ukrainian land occupied.
Russian losses vs. Ukrainian land occupied. (The Kyiv Independent)

One notable exception was Ukraine's surprise cross-border incursion into Kursk Oblast in August 2024. According to Russian General Staff officer Sergei Rudsky, Ukrainian soldiers are in control of about 500 square kilometers (193 square miles) out of 1,268 square kilometers (490 square miles) initially seized by Kyiv.

As of Feb. 23, 2025, Russia occupies 112,333 sq kilometers, 18.61% of Ukrainian territory, with the small gains made in grinding advances in eastern Ukraine, taken at huge cost.

According to Ukraine's General Staff, Russia has lost 868,230 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion.

The figures do not specify killed or wounded, though the overall consensus is that it includes dead, wounded, missing, and captured. They are broadly in line with estimates from Western nations.

Around 165,000 Russian troops have been killed since the launch of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, according to a report by Meduza and Mediazona, independent Russian media outlets, on Feb. 24.

Russia's rate of advance has slowed over the last three months, and according to the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), at this speed, it would take Russia more than 83 years to capture the rest of Ukraine.

"Assuming that they can sustain massive personnel losses indefinitely," it added.

Three years of war have also cost Ukraine dearly — more than 46,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed on the battlefield since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022, and 380,000 have been injured, President Volodymyr Zelensky said in an interview with NBC published on Feb. 16.

Three years of Russia’s full-scale war: a conversation with Rob Lee
The Kyiv Independent’s Francis Farrell sits down with Rob Lee, former U.S. marine infantry officer and senior fellow at the Foreign Policy Research Institute’s Eurasia Program. They discuss the evolving battlefield realities as Russia’s war on Ukraine enters its 4th year and why peace negotiations a…
The Kyiv IndependentFrancis Farrell
Authors: Antonina Andriichuk, Chris York
Comments

Most popular

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.