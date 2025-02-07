Trump demands USAID shutdown as mass suspensions, layoffs begin

This audio is created with AI assistance

President Donald Trump called on Feb. 7 for the immediate closure of the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), just hours before most of its staff faced suspension or layoffs.

Writing on Truth Social, Trump accused the agency of widespread corruption and fraud, declaring, "CLOSE IT DOWN!" He had previously described USAID as being "run by radical lunatics."

The call to shut down USAID coincided with an expected wave of administrative leave notices and contract terminations. Most direct hires at the agency were set to be placed on indefinite leave, while contractors faced layoffs. A notice posted on USAID’s website informed foreign service officers that the agency would pay for their return to the United States within 30 days, with limited case-by-case extensions available.

Overnight, the agency modified its guidance, allowing foreign service officers to remain overseas at their own expense. A newly added FAQ on the USAID website clarified that those who chose to stay abroad would have to cover their own travel costs. However, it remained unclear whether they would continue receiving cost-of-living subsidies while on administrative leave.

The abrupt changes left many foreign service officers scrambling to determine their next steps. The initial directive sparked widespread concern, as aid workers questioned how they could relocate their families on such short notice. The revised policy, while permitting them to stay, offered little reassurance to those facing potential job losses.

Since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022, USAID has provided Ukraine with $2.6 billion in humanitarian aid, $5 billion in development assistance, and more than $30 billion in direct budget support, helping to rebuild schools after Russian attacks, pay for bomb shelters, advanced medical equipment for hospitals and much more.