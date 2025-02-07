Skip to content
News Feed, Russia, Ukraine, War, Russian attack, Kherson Oblast, Sumy Oblast, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Donetsk Oblast
Three killed, five injured in Russian attacks across Ukraine over past day

by Tim Zadorozhnyy February 7, 2025 2:23 PM 1 min read
Consequences of the Russian attack on Donetsk Oblast, published on February 7, 2025, (Governor Vadym Filashkin / Telegram).
Russian attacks across multiple Ukrainian regions killed at least three civilians and injured five over the past day, regional authorities reported on Feb. 7.

Overnight, Russia launched 112 Shahed combat drones and decoy drones, the Air Force said. Ukrainian air defenses shot down 81 drones over nine oblasts, while 31 others were lost without causing damage, according to the Air Force.

In Kherson Oblast, Russian shelling killed one person and wounded five others, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported. Two high-rise buildings and six private houses were damaged.

In Sumy Oblast, a Russian attack destroyed a two-story apartment building, the regional military administration said. Preliminary reports indicate that two people were killed, with their bodies found during rubble removal.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Russian forces carried out 339 strikes on 14 settlements. The attacks damaged apartments, private homes, and vehicles, though no civilian casualties were reported, Governor Ivan Fedorov said.

In Donetsk Oblast, Russian troops launched seven attacks on localities, damaging over 14 buildings. No casualties were reported, according to Governor Vadym Filashkin.

Ukraine has endured daily Russian strikes targeting civilian areas, with regional authorities consistently reporting casualties as Russia intensifies its offensive efforts.

The Kyiv IndependentTim Zadorozhnyy
Author: Tim Zadorozhnyy
