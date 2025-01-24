Trump announces readiness to meet with Putin as soon as possible, Reuters reports

This audio is created with AI assistance

U.S. President Donald Trump said that he wanted to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin as soon as possible to end the war in Ukraine, Reuters reported on Jan. 23.

Trump also said that he wanted to explore reductions in nuclear arms.

“I really would like to be able to meet with President Putin soon to get that war ended,” Trump said via video link, speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos. “It’s a carnage. And we really have to stop that war.”

Later, speaking at the White House, Trump reiterated his readiness to meet Putin immediately.

“Every day we don’t meet, soldiers are being killed on the battlefield,” he said.

Trump also claimed that President Volodymyr Zelensky had told him he was open to considering a deal to end the war.

While Trump stated that U.S. peace efforts were underway, he offered no specific details.

On Jan. 21, at the World Economic Forum, Zelensky revealed that discussions were underway to organize a meeting with Trump.

"We are your partner. We know all the sore spots; we have lost our people," he said. "We want to end the war this year. But not just quickly, but fairly and, above all, reliably for us."