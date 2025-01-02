Transnistria faces industrial collapse after Russian gas suspension, senior official says

This audio is created with AI assistance

The cessation of Russian gas supplies via Ukraine has halted all industrial activity in Moldova's Russian-occupied Transnistria, Sergey Obolonik, the first deputy chairman of the Transnistrian administration, said on Jan. 2.

Russia’s state-owned energy giant Gazprom suspended gas supplies to Moldova on Jan. 1, citing unpaid debts by Moldovagaz. Moldovan officials, however, argue that these debts haven’t been verified by an international audit.

Although a deal allowing Russian gas to transit through Ukraine expired on the same day, Gazprom insists the suspension is due to Moldova’s outstanding debt, not transit issues.

The halt has left Transnistria without sufficient energy, resulting in widespread heating outages.

Obolonik described the gas crisis as "grave," with shortages cutting supply to nearly 75,000 households and leaving another 116,000 with reduced volumes. He warned that prolonged disruptions could cause irreversible damage to the region’s industrial capacity.

Moldova has offered to assist Transnistria in purchasing gas through European platforms. Vadim Cheban, head of Moldovagaz, announced that Chisinau is prepared to support Transnistrian authorities in securing energy resources on market terms to address the crisis.

Moldova’s state-owned energy company, Energocom, will import electricity from Romania and Ukraine to address a shortfall caused by Russia’s gas supply halt.

Starting in January, 62% of Moldova’s electricity needs will be met by imports from Romania, while 30% will come from local thermal plants and renewable energy.

Energocom plans to import surplus electricity from Ukraine’s state nuclear operator, Energoatom, during off-peak hours.

Moldovan Prime Minister Dorin Recean criticized the Kremlin for using energy as a "political weapon," a concern echoed across Europe as nations reduce dependency on Russian gas.

Moldova, an EU candidate aiming for membership by 2030, has heightened security efforts following Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Russian troops have occupied Transnistria since the early 1990s, after Moscow’s intervention under the pretext of protecting ethnic Russians.

Pro-Western President Maia Sandu has accused Russia of attempting to destabilize her government, as Moldova faces growing regional security threats.