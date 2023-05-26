Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Top US general: Russia cannot win in Ukraine militarily

by The Kyiv Independent news desk May 26, 2023 3:34 PM 1 min read
Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley speaks during a hearing with the Senate Armed Services Committee on Capitol Hill on March 28, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

U.S. Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark Milley, said that Russia can no longer achieve victory over Ukraine through military means.

In turn, Ukraine is capable of liberating all of its territories, Milley said after the 12th Ramstein Summit on May 25.

The U.S. general also added that Russia’s strategic goal – a regime change in Ukraine – failed a year ago when Russian troops failed to secure Kyiv.

Liberation is unlikely to happen in the near future, however, and the fighting ahead will be “difficult and bloody,” he added.

Earlier in April, Milley said in an interview he does not believe that Ukraine can achieve a full victory by 2023.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
