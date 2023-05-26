Top US general: Russia cannot win in Ukraine militarily

This audio is created with AI assistance

U.S. Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark Milley, said that Russia can no longer achieve victory over Ukraine through military means.

In turn, Ukraine is capable of liberating all of its territories, Milley said after the 12th Ramstein Summit on May 25.

The U.S. general also added that Russia’s strategic goal – a regime change in Ukraine – failed a year ago when Russian troops failed to secure Kyiv.

Liberation is unlikely to happen in the near future, however, and the fighting ahead will be “difficult and bloody,” he added.

Earlier in April, Milley said in an interview he does not believe that Ukraine can achieve a full victory by 2023.