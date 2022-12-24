Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Top EU official: ‘Putin has already lost, just like Hitler in 1943’.

by The Kyiv Independent news desk December 25, 2022 12:03 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has become a complete outcast on the international stage, Frans Timmermans, a vice-president of the European Commission, told Flemish newspaper Het Nieuwsblad.

"Hitler also lost the war in late 1943 but the war lasted two more years," he said.

Timmermans said Russian dictator Vladimir Putin had been wrong about the resilience of the Ukrainians because no one dares to tell him the truth anymore, especially about corruption and other problems at the Russian army.

However, the war is far from over, he said.

“Putin can cause a lot of chaos for a very long time,” Timmermans said.

This is why Europe should keep its “ranks closed, maintain a front with the Americans and continue to support Ukraine financially and militarily," he added.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
