Three years of reporting, funded by our readers — become a member now and help us prepare for 2025.
Goal: 1,000 new members for our birthday. Gift a membership to your friend and help us prepare for what 2025 might bring.
Become a member Gift membership
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, IDP, Lawmaker, occupied Ukrainian territories, Humanitarian crisis, Mariupol
Edit post

MP walks back his statement on number of IDPs returning to occupied territories

by Martin Fornusek and The Kyiv Independent news desk November 25, 2024 2:20 PM 1 min read
People seen at a gym converted for accommodation for refugees from the Russian military aggression in Lviv, Ukraine on March 20, 2022. (Mykola Tys/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian lawmaker Maksym Tkachenko said that his earlier statement about 150,000 internally displaced persons (IDP) returning to occupied territories was only his assumption, not based on real data, Ukrinform reported on Nov. 25.

"There is no such data. This was my unfounded and emotional assumption," Tkachenko told Ukrinform.

"I spoke incorrectly, so I'm taking back my words," said the lawmaker who serves on a committee focused on human rights and the liberation of occupied territories.

Tkachenko previously said during an interview with Ukrinform published on Nov. 24 that 150,000 IDPs have already returned to Russian-occupied territories, including 70,000 who have come back to the southern city of Mariupol.

Tkachenko now explained that individual IDPs are forced to travel to occupied territories for various reasons, but "it is by no means about hundreds or even tens of thousands, and general verified statistics cannot even theoretically exist."

An estimated 3.7 million IDPs live in Ukraine as Russian aggression and occupation have driven them out of their homes. Many of them face difficulties securing housing and employment.

The problem of mass displacement in Ukraine continues to grow as Russia's ongoing advance in the east leads to more civilian evacuations. Russia now occupies around 20% of Ukrainian territory.

Nearly 22,000 civilians have been evacuated from Kharkiv Oblast in 6 months, governor says
“We are continuing evacuation efforts, bringing both children and adults to safety,” Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov said on air.
The Kyiv IndependentOlena Goncharova
Authors: Martin Fornusek, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Three years of reporting, funded by our readers.
Millions read the Kyiv Independent, but only one in 10,000 readers makes a financial contribution. Thanks to our community we've been able to keep our reporting free and accessible to everyone. For our third birthday, we're looking for 1,000 new members to help fund our mission and to help us prepare for what 2025 might bring.
Three years. Millions of readers. All thanks to 12,000 supporters.
It’s thanks to readers like you that we can celebrate another birthday this November. We’re looking for another 1,000 members to help fund our mission, keep our journalism accessible for all, and prepare for whatever 2025 might bring. Consider gifting a membership today or help us spread the word.
Help us get 1,000 new members!
Become a member Gift membership
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

6:46 AM

Polish farmers lift blockade at Ukraine border.

Polish farmers, who staged a protest in the village of Medyka and blocked the Sheghini border crossing with Ukraine, have suspended their blockade, Ukraine’s State Customs Service reported on Nov. 24.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.