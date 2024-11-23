Three years of reporting, funded by our readers — become a member now and help us prepare for 2025.
Russian forces reportedly advance near 5 settlements in Donetsk Oblast

by The Kyiv Independent news desk November 23, 2024 12:25 PM 1 min read
TORETSK, UKRAINE - Members of the unit Dnipro One of the Joint Assault Brigade of the National Police of Ukraine "Luty" operate a Soviet-era howitzer D-30 on Nov. 09, 2024, near Toretsk, Ukraine. Ukraine has been fending off Russian forces from the outskirts of this town in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk Region. (Photo by Diego Fedele/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces are reportedly advancing near five settlements in Donetsk Oblast, the crowd-sourced monitoring website Deep State reported on Nov. 23.

The settlement of Velyka Novosilka was targeted directly by a military column of "at least" five armored fighting vehicles, as well as two others through tree lines south of the settlement of Rozdolne, according to Deep State.

Ukrainian forces pushed Russian troops out of Rozdolne, but the situation in the area remains "extremely challenging," Deep State reported.

In addition to Velyka Novosilka and Rozdolne, Russian forces are advancing near Maksymivka, Pustynka, and Toretsk, Deep State wrote.

Russia has been mounting increasingly intense attacks along multiple areas of the eastern front, attempting to breach Ukraine's defenses in Donetsk Oblast and to reach the cities of Kurakhove and Pokrovsk.

From Bucha to Kursk: 1,000 days of Russia’s full-scale war (Photos)
One thousand days ago, at 4 a.m. Kyiv time, Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the deadliest military conflict in Europe since World War II. For 1,000 days, Ukraine has been defending against the Russian military, well-equipped and superior in numbers of weapons and people deployed.…
The Kyiv IndependentIrynka Hromotska

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
