Russian forces reportedly advance near 5 settlements in Donetsk Oblast

Russian forces are reportedly advancing near five settlements in Donetsk Oblast, the crowd-sourced monitoring website Deep State reported on Nov. 23.

The settlement of Velyka Novosilka was targeted directly by a military column of "at least" five armored fighting vehicles, as well as two others through tree lines south of the settlement of Rozdolne, according to Deep State.

Ukrainian forces pushed Russian troops out of Rozdolne, but the situation in the area remains "extremely challenging," Deep State reported.

In addition to Velyka Novosilka and Rozdolne, Russian forces are advancing near Maksymivka, Pustynka, and Toretsk, Deep State wrote.

Russia has been mounting increasingly intense attacks along multiple areas of the eastern front, attempting to breach Ukraine's defenses in Donetsk Oblast and to reach the cities of Kurakhove and Pokrovsk.