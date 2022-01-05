Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
Opinion, Tokayev, War, Nazarbayev, Kazakhstan
Edit post

Timothy Ash: What Kazakhstan unrest means for Ukraine amid upcoming US-Russia security talks

January 5, 2022 9:05 PM 2 min read
Timothy Ash
Timothy Ash
Protesters storm the mayor's office in Almaty, Kazakhstan's biggest city, on Jan. 4, 2021. Mass demonstrations broke out in Kazakhstan in early January following a spike in fuel prices. (Courtesy)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor’s Note: The following are the analytical notes that Timothy Ash, senior strategist at Bluebay Asset Management, distributes to his subscribers. The Kyiv Independent is reposting it with permission.

Despite fighting talk from Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, it’s unclear whether he has the support of enough of the security forces to re-impose control in the country where demonstrations have erupted over the weekend following a spike in fuel prices.

Reports are of security forces surrendering to the demonstrators and of Almaty airport also falling.

In the end, the question is whether Kazakh security forces are willing to fire on their own people, and as of writing the answer seems to be no.

So Tokayev’s days in office seem to be numbered unless he gets outside support.

He could get external security support from Russia, Belarus or less likely Uzbekistan (Kazakhs and Uzbeks are regional rivals and going to Tashkent for support would be seen as almost treacherous by most Kazakhs).

Russian President Vladimir Putin is likely furious by events on the ground and will no doubt blame the West/CIA.

This is a threat to Putin on multiple fronts:

  • He hates coloured revolutions as these make him fearful that Russians could in turn rise up to overthrow him.
  • He hates the prospect of a more liberal Kazakhstan turning to the West - he still sees Kazakhstan as falling under the Russian strategic umbrella.
  • He fears political instability in Kazakhstan could provide a breeding ground for Islamic extremism feeding then through to southern Russia.
  • He is fearful of the security and status of Kazakhstan’s large ethnic Russian population which is largely located in northern Kazakhstan adjacent to Russia.
  • This is an afront to Putin’s vision of a Eurasian Union, which Kazakhstan has been a member of. Unrest in Kazakhstan implies things are not all sweetness and light and people in the Eurasian Union are discontented - unrest in Belarus underlines this image of the common economic space between Russia, Belarus and Kazakhstan not working.
  • It’s an afront to his vision of autocracy and sovereign democracy.
  • Kazakhstan had been presented as a model for Putin’s own retirement - following former Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev’s move to the position of father of the nation, a position that has clearly proven unsustainable. Putin now should worry about his own retirement.

If Tokayev is unable to deploy sufficient security forces to stabilize the situation then Putin will. Expect little green men to appear soon on the streets of Kazakhstan.

Failing that, expect Russian forces to annex northern Kazakhstan to protect ethnic Russians.

And how does this play to the Geneva talks between Biden and Putin on Ukraine?

Putin is likely to be smarting about developments in Kazakhstan and hence less likely to compromise over Ukraine - he will just see developments in Kazakhstan as another Western plot against him. He is also likely to be smarting and looking for a big win on Ukraine as a diversion from his humiliation in Kazakhstan.

Biden will likely see the situation in Kazakhstan weakening Putin - the US will appraise the situation as making it less likely that Putin would risk a crisis on two fronts. So Biden is less likely to compromise. So I would surmise that this makes the situation in Ukraine more, not less dangerous. Putin the wounded leader and Biden feeling to be in the ascendancy.

Timothy Ash
Timothy Ash
Timothy Ash is a Senior emerging market (EM) sovereign strategist at BlueBay Asset Management. He is also an Associate Fellow at the Chatham House's Russia and Eurasia Programme. Ash specializes in emerging European economics, as related to fixed income investments.Read more
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

8:19 AM

General Staff: Russia has lost 337,220 troops in Ukraine.

Russia has lost 337,220 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Dec. 8. This number includes 990 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.
Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
2:20 AM

Russia shells 9 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces attacked border areas and settlements of Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast on Dec. 7, firing 17 times and causing at least 61 explosions, the local military administration reported via Telegram.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.