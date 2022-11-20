Times: Britain imports Russian oil worth over $230 million via legal loophole.

This audio is created with AI assistance

The British port of Immingham alone has seen a total of around $27 million worth of Russian oil since March, the Times reported. The oil was registered as imports from Germany, the Netherlands, and Belgium.

Russian oil worth $155 million has been delivered to another port, Thamesport in London.

Since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion, at least four tankers with Russian oil have arrived in Britain. They allegedly used the most common transshipment scheme at sea, where tankers often turn off their GPS and cannot be tracked, according to the Times.