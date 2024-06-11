Investigating sexual violence as war crimes — "He Came Back"
Our War Crimes Investigations Unit released its new documentary, “He Came Back”. The film is about two cases of sexual violence committed by Russian soldiers during the occupation of Kherson and Kyiv oblasts in 2022 — and the process of identifying the offenders. Watch it on our YouTube channel.
Watch now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Germany, Western aid, Volodymyr Zelensky, Olaf Scholz
Edit post

It's time for allies to give Ukraine all arms needed to defeat Russia, Zelensky says

by Martin Fornusek June 11, 2024 3:40 PM 2 min read
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (L) and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky (R) during the Ukraine Recovery Conference in Berlin on June 11, 2024. (Presidential Office)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

The time has come for Kyiv's partners to provide all the weapons necessary to push Russia out of Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelensky said during the Ukraine Recovery Conference in Berlin on June 11.

"If you're asking me whether the time has come for the partners to give us all the arms needed to throw Russia out, then yes, the time has come," Zelensky said in a response to a journalist's question.

The world's government and business leaders, as well as representatives of international organizations and civil society, have gathered in the German capital for a two-day Ukraine Recovery Conference.

Speaking at a joint press conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz after bilateral talks, Zelensky thanked Berlin for all the support it has provided to Ukraine in the face of Russian aggression.

Germany is the second-largest military donor to Ukraine after the U.S. and has launched an allied initiative to supply Kyiv with the much-needed anti-aircraft systems.

Responding to a journalist's question, Scholz said that Berlin currently has no plans to back the proposal by French President Emmanuel Macron's proposal to send military instructors to Ukraine.

Scholz added that Germany continues to train Ukrainian soldiers on German territory, and "nothing changes there."

Zelensky also touched upon the subject of Kyiv's prospective membership in the EU, saying that the country fulfilled all the necessary steps to start accession talks.

Ukraine received EU membership candidate status in June 2022. In November 2023, the European Commission recommended accession talks with Kyiv, and the European Council supported the launch of the negotiations a month later.

The European Commission said last week that Ukraine is ready to begin the process. At the conference, Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that the negotiations should begin by the end of June.

A unanimous agreement by all members is required for this step, and Hungary is reportedly obstructing consensus. EU and Ukrainian officials are reportedly pushing to start the talks by the end of the month before Hungary takes up the rotating presidency of the EU Council in July.

Ukraine wants to restore energy facilities damaged by Russia by winter with allied help, Zelensky says at Berlin conference
“We are asking you for equipment from your shutdown power plants and direct financial support. This will allow us to respond to the situation here and now. To preserve normal life,” President Volodymyr Zelensky said.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Denisova
Author: Martin Fornusek
Before you skip this banner, we want to tell you something…

The Kyiv Independent doesn’t depend on a wealthy owner or an oligarch — in 2023, 80% of our revenue was from reader contributions . It’s thanks to them that we don’t have to rely on a single owner.

Support us now and help maintain our independent model and keep our articles free for everyone. Your contributions allow us to cover journalists’ salaries, report from the front lines, and fund projects like our War Crimes Investigations Unit.

visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
11:18 AM

FT: NATO's B9 group considers barring Hungary from meetings.

Diplomats of the Bucharest Nine (B9), a group of Eastern European NATO Allies, discussed a possibility of excluding Hungary from future meetings of the club, the Financial Times (FT) reported on June 11, citing people familiar with the talks.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.