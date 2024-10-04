Three Shahed drones cross into Belarus while Lukashenko midair in helicopter

This audio is created with AI assistance

Three Shahed drones flew into Belarusian airspace on Oct. 3 as Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko was traveling by helicopter over the country, according to the monitoring group Belaruski Hajun.

The drones, which flew from Ukraine's Chernihiv Oblast, were spotted flying toward Belarus' Gomel Oblast.

Two drones passed over Novaya Guta, heading for Gomel, while another flew over Loyew, also in the Gomel region.

Lukashenko's helicopter was reportedly flying south from his Ozerny residence at the same time.

Earlier that day, Ukraine issued an air-raid warning for northern regions due to the threat of Russian Shahed drone attacks.

The Kyiv Independent could not immediately verify the claims made by the monitoring group.

This incident comes about a month after the Belarusian Air Force shot down Shahed-type drones over its airspace for the first time, on Sept. 5.