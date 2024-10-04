The Kyiv Independent launches YouTube series
Watch Now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, Shahed drones, Drones
Edit post

Three Shahed drones cross into Belarus while Lukashenko midair in helicopter

by Sonya Bandouil October 4, 2024 3:00 AM 1 min read
An Iranian-made Shahed 131/136 kamikaze drone, a model often used by Russian forces in airstrikes against Ukraine in an undated photo. For illustrative purposes. (Ukraine's Southern Operational Command/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Three Shahed drones flew into Belarusian airspace on Oct. 3 as Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko was traveling by helicopter over the country, according to the monitoring group Belaruski Hajun.

The drones, which flew from Ukraine's Chernihiv Oblast, were spotted flying toward Belarus' Gomel Oblast.

Two drones passed over Novaya Guta, heading for Gomel, while another flew over Loyew, also in the Gomel region.

Lukashenko's helicopter was reportedly flying south from his Ozerny residence at the same time.

Earlier that day, Ukraine issued an air-raid warning for northern regions due to the threat of Russian Shahed drone attacks.

The Kyiv Independent could not immediately verify the claims made by the monitoring group.

This incident comes about a month after the Belarusian Air Force shot down Shahed-type drones over its airspace for the first time, on Sept. 5.

Ukraine receives Patriot air defense system from Romania
Ukraine received a Patriot air defense system from Bucharest, a Romanian Defense Ministry spokesperson Constantin Spinu confirmed.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Denisova
Author: Sonya Bandouil
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.