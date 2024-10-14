Threatening emails sent to Ukrainian organizations after media investigation into Russian security services

This audio is created with AI assistance

Hundreds of Ukrainian schools, businesses, embassies, and media outlets, including the Kyiv Independent, received bomb threats via email on Oct. 14, prompting evacuations of state institutions.

The threats appeared to be connected to a recent investigation conducted by Radio Free Europe / Radio Liberty (RFE/RL) into Russian security services' sabotage efforts in Ukraine.

"I have planted several explosive devices in your building, and very soon it will explode," the email received by the Kyiv Independent said.

The email, while otherwise vague as to "your building," did list some other addresses as targets, including the RFE/RL office and the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv. The threats lead authorities to carry out searches for explosives at a number of organizations, RFE/RL reported.

The police did not find any evidence of an explosive device at the outlet's office in Kyiv.

The sender claimed to represent a "terrorist group" and said that three of RFE/RL's investigative journalists should consider themselves responsible for the attack. The group's name matches that of an anti-Ukrainian Telegram channel that disseminates calls to set fire to cars belonging to Ukrainian military personnel.

RFE/RL's investigative project, Schemes, published a report on Oct. 10 documenting how Russian security services recruit Ukrainians, including minors, to burn cars belonging to military personnel and conscription center representatives.

The journalists who authored the report were those named in the threatening email.

"We will not be intimidated and stand behind our reporters who will continue to bring news to Ukrainian audiences without fear or favor," RFE/RL President Stephen Capus said.

Capus pledged to cooperate with authorities in investigating the incident.





