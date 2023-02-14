Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Welt: The Netherlands and Denmark will not supply Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine

by The Kyiv Independent news desk February 14, 2023 11:49 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

The governments of the Netherlands and Denmark have announced that neither country will deliver Leopard-2 tanks, reports the German news source Welt.

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said the only tanks his country could provide in theory were 18 Leopard-2 tanks leased to the country from Germany. Both countries decided that these tanks were not available for Ukraine.

The Danish government, which possesses 44 tanks in its arsenal, told Welt that it would not participate in Germany's tank coalition. However, both the Netherlands and Denmark have committed financial resources to refurbishing 100 Leopard-1 tanks in German warehouses.

Finland has not yet pledged tanks to Ukraine. Welt referenced a recent Wall Street Journal article from Feb. 9 in which a senior NATO official was quoted as saying Finalnd would likely not make such a commitment until it was granted NATO membership.

Polish defense minister Mariusz Blaszczak said on Feb. 14 following the Ramstein-format meeting in Brussels that they were working to ensure Finland would provide tanks. "Today, the Finnish (defense) minister said he's very close to making a decision," added Blaszczak.

Zelensky thanks new Western arms pledges following Ramstein format meeting
The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
