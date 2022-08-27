The Guardian: Russia blocks final document at UN nuclear treaty conference

This audio is created with AI assistance

After a four-week review of the UN treaty on nuclear disarmament, the Russian delegation blocked an agreement that aimed to strengthen the nuclear non-proliferation treaty (NPT) on Aug. 26, the Guardian reports. Russia objected to a clause regarding the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant because the UN draft text reads that “Ukraine’s competent authorities” should ensure control in such facilities. According to the Guardian, the Russian delegation was the only party to disagree, blamed Ukraine and its “protectors” for the conference’s negative outcome, and left the UN chamber. The NPT entails that countries with nuclear weapons will aim to disarm and countries without nuclear weapons won’t acquire them.