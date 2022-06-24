Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
Friday, June 24, 2022
Tech

Grammarly becomes most expensive Ukrainian tech startup with $13 billion valuation

November 18, 2021 11:33 pmby Daryna Antoniuk
(Courtesy of Grammarly)

This represents a sixfold increase from its $2.1 billion valuation in 2019, the startup announced on Nov. 18. In its latest round of funding, Grammarly attracted $200 million from investment firm Baillie Gifford, venture firm General Catalyst and accounts managed by investment manager BlackRock.

Grammarly uses machine learning to improve people’s writing. Its service can check the spelling, grammar, tone, and consistency of any piece of text. The service will be natively integrated into Samsung mobile devices, the startup announced in October.

Grammarly wants to use the latest investments to hire more staff and develop new features for its product. The company now employs 645 people in San Francisco, Vancouver and Kyiv.

Daryna Antoniuk
Author: Daryna Antoniuk

Daryna Antoniuk studies journalism and communications at Taras Shevchenko National University in Kyiv. Antoniuk worked as a news editor, social media manager, and freelance journalist before she joined the Kyiv Post staff in February 2020. She is passionate about information technologies and artificial intelligence.

