Team Ukraine wins 6 medals on day 9 of Paralympics

Ukrainian athletes won six medals on Sept. 6, the nineth day of the 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris.

Ukraine's current medal count is 67, with 16 gold, 23 silver, and 28 bronze medals. The team ranks fifth overall in the total medal standings.

The Paralympic team won one gold medal on day 9. Yehor Dementyev secured the gold in the C4-5 class of road cycling.

Ukraine took home three silver medals throughout the day.

Liudmyla Danylina placed second in the T20 class 1500m run, while swimmers Danylo Chufarov took second in the S11 class 100m butterfly swimming finals and Denys Ostapchenko finished in the silver medal position in the S3 class 50m freestyle.

Team Ukraine also took home two bronze medals with Olena Fedota-Isayeva earning the bronze medal in fencing and Maxym Nikolenko finishing third in table tennis.

The 2024 Paralympics run from Aug. 28 to Sept. 8 in Paris.








