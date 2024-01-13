Skip to content
Taiwan elects pro-sovereignty leader, learns from Ukraine's military

by Lance Luo January 14, 2024 1:23 AM 1 min read
People attend a pro-Ukraine rally marking the one-year anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion on Feb. 25, 2023, in Taipei, Taiwan. (Walid Berrazeg/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Taiwanese voters have elected William Lai as their leader in a historic presidential election, cementing a pro-sovereignty direction that increasingly aligns with the West, angering Beijing.

China is Russia's top supporter and has sought to disrupt the existing world order led by the United States and its allies.

"We congratulate Dr. Lai Ching-te on his victory in Taiwan's presidential election. We also congratulate the Taiwan people for participating in free and fair elections and demonstrating the strength of their democratic system," U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said.

However, the Biden Administration says it does not support Taiwan's independence and maintains the One China policy that only recognizes Beijing.

Lai's pro-sovereignty Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has governed Taiwan for eight years and he has signaled backing for Taipei's independence.

Drawing on the lessons from Ukraine, Taiwan has been developing an asymmetric warfare strategy that focuses on an agile defense.

Author: Lance Luo
4:47 PM

Taiwan's ruling party reelected to 3rd term.

The election results are not yet certified, but Taiwan's Central Election Committee showed current Vice President and presidential candidate Lai Ching-te with 41% of the votes, ahead of his closest rival by 8%.
3:29 AM

ISW: Russia makes limited advances along eastern front.

Russian forces have made "marginal advances" amid ongoing fighting in several positions in Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson oblasts, the U.S.-based think tank Institute for the Study of War (ISW) said in its latest report on Jan. 12.
