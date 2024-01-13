Taiwan elects pro-sovereignty leader, learns from Ukraine's military

This audio is created with AI assistance

Taiwanese voters have elected William Lai as their leader in a historic presidential election, cementing a pro-sovereignty direction that increasingly aligns with the West, angering Beijing.

China is Russia's top supporter and has sought to disrupt the existing world order led by the United States and its allies.

"We congratulate Dr. Lai Ching-te on his victory in Taiwan's presidential election. We also congratulate the Taiwan people for participating in free and fair elections and demonstrating the strength of their democratic system," U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said.

However, the Biden Administration says it does not support Taiwan's independence and maintains the One China policy that only recognizes Beijing.

Lai's pro-sovereignty Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has governed Taiwan for eight years and he has signaled backing for Taipei's independence.

Drawing on the lessons from Ukraine, Taiwan has been developing an asymmetric warfare strategy that focuses on an agile defense.