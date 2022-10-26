Margaret Atwood

Support our war crimes investigations unit Support
11:08 AM
Ukraine's Air Force admits shooting down first Russian ballistic missile on May 4.
Ukraine's Air Force admitted on May 6 that it shot down a Russian Kh-47 Kinzhal ballistic missile for the first time since the start of the war. The Air Force said that a Patriot air defense system was used to destroy the ballistic missile over Kyiv Oblast that Russia launched from MiG-31K in its territory at around 2:30 a.m. on May 4.
7:23 AM
Ukrainian forces down 10 drones over past day.
Ukraine’s Air Force carried out 10 strikes on the areas of concentration of Russian troops and equipment and intercepted 10 drones of various types, the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces reported.
4:07 AM
Russia attacks 6 communities in Sumy Oblast.
Russian forces targeted the communities of Znob-Novhorodske, Esman, Shalyhyne, Novoslobidske, Yunakivka, and Velyka Pysarivka, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration said on May 5.
8:06 PM
Media: Odesa Mayor released on bail after 1-day detention.
Deputy of the Odesa City Council Dmytro Tantsiura posted bail for Mayor Hennadiy Trukhanov, charged with state funds embezzlement, Suspilne news outlet reported on May 5. Trukhanov was then released from the pretrial detention center.
