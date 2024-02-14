Syrskyi, Umerov visit command posts near Avdiivka, Kupiansk

This audio is created with AI assistance

Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi and Defense Minister Rustem Umerov visited command posts at the front near Avdiivka in Donetsk Oblast and Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast, Syrskyi reported on Telegram on Feb. 14.

Ukraine is reinforcing its troops fighting in Avdiivka, which has faced intensified Russian attacks since October 2023 as Moscow's troops aim to encircle and capture the city. Syrskyi warned in January that Russia is also intensifying attacks around Kupiansk, aiming to encircle and capture this key logistics hub.

"The 3rd Separate Assault Brigade and the 110th Separate Mechanized Brigade are the very units that are now resolutely resisting the invaders at the hottest points of the front," Umerov said.

The 110th Separate Mechanized Brigade has been defending Avdiivka since March 2022. The brigade reported on Feb. 13 that some units had been withdrawn from the city for rotation for the first time in nearly two years.

Syrskyi reported that the operational environment is "extremely complex." Russia continues to increase offensive efforts and has "a numerical advantage in personnel."

Russian forces "do not count on losses," Syrskyi said, and continue "human wave" attacks, where masses of poorly trained soldiers are sent onto the battlefield without proper equipment or training.

At the same time, Russia also "actively uses aviation, inflicts damage with guided aerial bombs, conducts dense mortar and artillery fire on our positions," Syrskyi said.

Umerov and Syrskyi talked with commanders and analyzed the available resources and needs of the troops. The visit resulted in "a number of important decisions" being made to strengthen the combat capabilities of the military units fighting there, Syrskyi said.