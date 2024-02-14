General Staff: Russia has lost 398,140 troops in Ukraine since beginning of full-scale war

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 398,140 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Feb. 14.

This number includes 1,060 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 6,433 tanks, 12,043 armored fighting vehicles, 12,662 vehicles and fuel tanks, 9,566 artillery systems, 984 multiple launch rocket systems, 671 air defense systems, 332 airplanes, 325 helicopters, 7,371 drones, and 24 boats.