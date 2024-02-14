Skip to content
News Feed, Russia, Ukraine
General Staff: Russia has lost 398,140 troops in Ukraine since beginning of full-scale war

by The Kyiv Independent news desk February 14, 2024 8:13 AM 1 min read
Ukrainian soldiers fire with an Archer artillery system at Russian positions on Dec. 16, 2023, in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Roman Chop/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
Russia has lost 398,140 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Feb. 14.

This number includes 1,060 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 6,433 tanks, 12,043 armored fighting vehicles, 12,662 vehicles and fuel tanks, 9,566 artillery systems, 984 multiple launch rocket systems, 671 air defense systems, 332 airplanes, 325 helicopters, 7,371 drones, and 24 boats.

The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
6:45 AM

ISW: Russia using Soviet deep combat theory.

Russian forces are working to restore maneuver to the battlefield through Soviet deep battle theory but are struggling with implementing the strategy due to current Ukrainian capabilities, the Institute for the Study of War reported in its daily assessment on Feb. 13.
4:02 AM

Russia shells 8 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Bilopillia experienced the heaviest shelling, with 184 total explosions recorded in 24 hours. Over 100 of the explosions were caused by AGS-30 attacks, or automatic grenade launchers.
7:41 PM

Painting on Interpol wanted list to be auctioned in Moscow.

A painting that was transferred to the Simferopol Art Museum following Russia's illegal annexation of Crimea in 2014 has appeared on the list of a Moscow auction house, Ukrainian law expert and former Crimean Prosecutor Gyunduz Mamedov reported on X on Feb. 13.
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.