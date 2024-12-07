This month, 1,000 people chose to support the Kyiv Independent. Can we count on you, too?
Syrian government forces withdraw from Homs, cutting Assad off from key Russian military base

by Abbey Fenbert and The Kyiv Independent news desk December 8, 2024 12:53 AM 2 min read
An aerial view shows the Rastan Dam in Syria's west-central province of Homs on December 7, 2024, after the area was captured by anti-government forces. (Aref Tammawi / AFP via Getty Images)
Syrian government forces withdrew from the key city of Homs on Dec. 7, abandoning the city to advancing rebel units after less than a day of fighting.

The move effectively cuts off Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad from access to the coast and Russia's air and naval bases on the Mediterranean Sea.

Homs is the latest major Syrian city to fall to rebel forces in recent days. Anti-government fighters launched a rapid advance in late November, gaining control of Aleppo and Hama. Rebels are reportedly now poised to strike Damascus.  

U.S. officials told CNN on Dec. 7 that Assad's regime could collapse "by next weekend."  

The Syrian government claims that Assad has not left Damascus and that the army is reinforcing defenses around the capital.

Homs is located between Damascus, Syria's capital, and the Mediterranean coast — where Russia maintains its Khmeimim Air Base and Tartus Naval Base.

Russia, Assad's key military backer, has reportedly launched multiple airstrikes against Syrian cities in an effort to combat the rebel advance.

Satellite imagery suggests that Russia withdrew all naval assets from the Tartus port when rebel forces captured Aleppo. The port is Russia's only naval base in the Mediterranean.

The fall of Assad threatens to diminish Russia's regional and global standing.

Russia deployed troops to Syria in 2015, providing support to the Assad regime against multiple anti-government forces. Damascus has supported the Kremlin throughout the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Russian milbloggers raise alarm over threat to Kremlin bases in Syria amid escalating Middle East crisis
There is much at stake for Russia — if Assad’s regime falls, Russia will lose its regional foothold in the Middle East.
The Kyiv IndependentMartina Sapio

Authors: Abbey Fenbert, The Kyiv Independent news desk
11:50 PM

US announces $988 million military aid package for Ukraine.

The latest aid package will be pulled through the remaining $2 billion in funding from the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI) — a Pentagon-led program for supplying arms to Ukraine through contracts with U.S. defense companies.
5:32 PM  (Updated: )

Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih kills 3, injures 17, including 6-year-old boy.

Russian forces attacked Kryvyi Rih in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on Dec. 6, killing two people and injuring 17, including a six-year-old boy, according to Governor Serhii Lysak. The death toll rose to three on Dec. 7 when rescuers recovered another body from the rubble.
