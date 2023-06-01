Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Netherlands looking to buy Leopard tanks for Ukraine

by Haley Zehrung June 2, 2023 2:34 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Dutch government is planning to buy several dozen new Leopard 1 tanks for the Ukrainian military, a source from the Dutch parliament told Dutch broadcasting service NOS.

According to the unnamed source, the tanks could potentially be bought from Switzerland, but the Swiss government has not yet confirmed whether they are willing to allow the sale.

Swiss officials have consistently underlined their commitment to neutrality since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, saying that the transfer of Swiss-made weapons to an active war zone would jeopardize its stance.

The Swiss government, however, on May 24 supported the decommissioning of 25 advanced Leopard 2 battle tanks to allow for their sale to Germany, in a move that could permit Germany to provide more tanks to Ukraine.

Denmark and the Netherlands on April 20 said they would supply Ukraine with 14 Leopard 2 tanks, the successor to the Leopard 1, by 'early 2024.' Denmark said it planned to supply Ukraine with Leopard 1 tanks as soon as this summer.

The 14 tanks donated by Denmark and the Netherlands would cost an estimated 165 million euros, NOS said. The cost of the Leopard 1 tanks was not reported.

The Netherlands also recently highlighted its commitment to training Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighter jets, pushing for the United States to approve the transfer of the jets to Ukraine.

5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
