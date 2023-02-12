Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Swiss media: Credit Suisse bank freezes $19 billion in Russian assets

by The Kyiv Independent news desk February 12, 2023 5:55 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Swiss bank Credit Suisse blocked over $19 billion in Russian money, according to SonntagsZeitung newspaper.

By doing so, Credit Suisse alone reportedly froze a third of all declared Russian assets in Switzerland.

According to the publication, out of the $19 billion, only $4.32 billion belong to people from the Swedish sanctions list. The remaining $14.7 billion are that of people under other countries’ sanctions.

Credit Suisse also reportedly froze funds of the Russian Central Bank or the Russian state.

The State Secretariat for the Economy of Switzerland previously announced the freeze of Russian assets worth $8.1 billion and 15 real estates as part of sanctions the country imposed on Russia for its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.