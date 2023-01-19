Sweden announces $419 million military aid package for Ukraine, including Archer artillery system

This audio is created with AI assistance

Sweden will provide Ukraine with additional military assistance worth 4.3 billion Swedish krona ($419 million), which includes long-requested Archer self-propelled guns, the country's Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said on Jan. 19, as cited by SVT. Under the three-part package, Sweden will also deliver about 50 of its Stridsfordon 90 infantry fighting vehicles, NLAW anti-tank weapons, mine-clearing equipment, and assault rifles, according to Reuters.

Archer is one of the world's most advanced artillery systems, capable of firing projectiles at a distance of up to 50 km. The Swedish government didn't specify how many Archer self-propelled guns will be supplied to Ukraine.

According to Swedish Defense Minister Pal Jonson, cited by Expressen, the government aims to transfer the weapons and conduct training for the Ukrainian military within the next few months.

"Ukraine's victory in this war is of almost indescribable importance," Kristersson said, cited by Reuters. He added that Ukraine was fighting for all of Europe's freedom.

"That's one of the biggest reasons why so many countries are doing so much to help Ukraine right now. The moral support is important, but also our joint security," Kristersson said.

This is already the tenth military aid package for Ukraine provided by Sweden. Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion, Sweden has supplied military assistance worth around 5 billion Swedish krona (over $475 million) to Ukraine, SVT wrote.