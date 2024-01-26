Sweden has sent over 1,100 tons of aid to Ukraine's energy sector.

This audio is created with AI assistance

Sweden has already provided Ukraine with 1,108 metric tons of energy equipment since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion, the Ukrainian Energy Ministry’s press services reported on Jan. 25

Stockholm has sent 93 shipments of aid, including generators, transformers, substations, and other equipment for repair works at energy facilities damaged in Russian attacks, the ministry said after the "Restoration of the Ukrainian energy sector: the opportunities for Swedish business" webinar.

The Nordic country also donated 25.27 million euros ($27 million) to Ukraine’s Energy System Assistance Foundation.

"I want to highlight our cooperation in the nuclear industry and the production of a new type of fuel at the American plant Westinghouse in Vasteros (Sweden), involving specialists of the Ukrainian Energoatom," Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko said.

Halushchenko added that Ukraine is interested in the participation of Swedish businesses in projects implementing Ukraine’s energy system strategy.

Swedish Ambassador to Ukraine Martin Aberg said that Sweden will continue to assist Ukraine in its restoration and reconstruction under a government-approved program until 2027.

According to the Swedish government, Sweden has provided Ukraine with 5.2 billion Swedish krona ($498 million) in humanitarian support since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion.

Sweden's most extensive humanitarian aid package was provided to Ukraine in December December and was worth 1.4 billion Swedish krona ($133 million).