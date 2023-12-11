Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Sweden announces $133 million winter aid package for Ukraine

by Elsa Court December 11, 2023 5:29 PM 2 min read
Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson speaks during the press conference in Stockholm, Sweden on Dec. 11, 2023. (Atila Altuntas/Anadolu via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Sweden announced a new humanitarian aid package for Ukraine worth 1.4 billion Swedish krona ($133 million), Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said at a press conference on Dec. 11.

The aid package, which is the largest humanitarian support package that Sweden has ever given to Ukraine, aims to help Ukraine cope with the increase in Russian attacks on civilian infrastructure during the winter months.

"The cold winter must be met with our solidarity. It is about both their freedom and ours. Ukraine must win the war and Russia must lose the war," foreign policy spokesperson Joar Forssell said.

The bulk of the package, 900 million Swedish krona ($86 million), will go to the supporting energy, housing, health, and transport infrastructure through the World Bank's Ukraine Relief, Recovery, Reconstruction, and Reform Trust Fund.

Another 300 million Swedish krona ($29 million) is earmarked for the European Development Bank's environmental and energy fund for Ukraine, while 100 million Swedish krona ($9.5 million) will go to the Grain from Ukraine initiative to support Ukraine's agricultural exports.

Unesco will receive 75 million Swedish krona ($7.1 million) to build air raid shelters in schools and kindergartens.

The Swedish Civil Contingencies Agency, the emergency response and civil defense branch of the Defense Ministry, will also receive funding worth 25 million Swedish krona ($2.4 million) to support Ukraine's critical infrastructure, such as heating supply.

"Ukraine is living through yet another winter under Russian aggression," Aid Minister Johan Forssell said.

Russian attacks on civilian infrastructure "have devastating consequences for an already hard-hit population and worsen the humanitarian situation in the country," Forssell said.

According to the Swedish government, Sweden has provided Ukraine with 5.2 billion Swedish krona ($495 million) in humanitarian support since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion.

Ukraine war latest: Russian assaults continue along eastern front line, decrease in southeast
Key developments on Dec. 9-10: * Russian troops continue offensive operations along the eastern front line * Fewer Russian assault operations reported in the southeast * US senator accuses Republicans of ‘holding aid to Ukraine hostage’ * Scholz says Germany should be prepared to do more for Uk…
The Kyiv IndependentDaria Shulzhenko
Author: Elsa Court
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Story Studio J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.