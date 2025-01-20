Skip to content
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, Sports, Tennis, Elina Svitolina
Ukraine's Svitolina defeats Russian opponent to reach Australian Open quarterfinals

by Kateryna Hodunova January 20, 2025 11:06 AM 2 min read
Elina Svitolina of Ukraine celebrates winning match point against Jasmine Paolini of Italy in the Women's Singles Third Round match during day seven of the 2025 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on Jan. 18, 2025 in Melbourne, Australia. (Daniel Pockett/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian tennis player Elina Svitolina won her fourth match at the Australian Open on Jan. 20, defeating Russian neutral Veronika Kudermentova.

Svitolina is the only Ukrainian to reach the quarterfinals in Melbourne, Australia. Prior to that, the 30-year-old defeated WTA No. 4 Jasmine Paolini, Romanian Sorana Cirstea, and American Caroline Dolehide.

The match against Kudermetova lasted 1 hour and 23 minutes and ended with a score of 6-4, 6-1 in favor of the Ukrainian. Svitolina served five aces, and made three double faults. The Ukrainian tennis player also converted five out of nine break points.

In the first set, Svitolina was down 1-4 but won the next five games and cruised to victory.

"I was just trying to fight, you know, for this fighting spirit," she said.

"I mean, the only thing I can do when things are not going your way, you just try to really put your head down and get back to work," she added.

The Australian Open quarterfinals is a personal best for Svitolina. She also played at this stage in 2018 and 2019.

"That was a lifetime ago," Svitolina said during an interview after the match.

"You know, so many things happen — having a daughter, Skai, then surgery as well. I’m really pleased with the performance throughout this tournament," she added.

Svitolina will face Madison Keys of the U.S., who defeated Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan, in the quarterfinals.

Author: Kateryna Hodunova
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.