Suspected US-to-Russia weapons trafficker arrested in Kyrgyzstan.

Kyrgyz law enforcement officers arrested a suspected arms trafficker linked to a criminal group smuggling weapons from the U.S. to Russia, according to a statement released by Kyrgyzstan's security agency, the State Committee for National Security, on Jan. 30.

The criminal group reportedly began transporting weapons in April 2022, shortly after Russia’s full-scale invasion began.

Authorities caught the suspect while he was receiving a package containing firearm parts, according to the statement.

The organization, consisting of Kyrgyz, Russian, and American citizens, allegedly trafficked over 300 weapons, including Glock pistols and AR-15 rifles.

The State Committee for National Security said that the network was "uncovered and dismantled" and that it involved smuggling firearms, ammunition, and military gear from the U.S. to Russia via Kyrgyzstan.