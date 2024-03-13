Survey: Ukrainians spend 66% of budget on food, mandatory expenses

This audio is created with AI assistance

On average, Ukrainians spend 66% of their budget on food and mandatory expenses, according to a survey conducted by Deloitte Ukraine released on March 13.

The figure is more than double the world average and is significantly higher than the other countries included in the survey.

At the same time, the survey found that Ukrainians spend a fraction of what other residents of other countries spend on non-essential expenses.

Ukrainians spend only 2% of their income on leisure, including going to restaurants or bars, compared to 15% in neighboring Poland.

The full-scale war has impacted Ukrainians' spending habits related to food in other ways as well. In 2023, 55% of respondents said they visit restaurants and bars "much less often," a 24% increase from the previous year. Another 47% of Ukrainians said they stockpile food.

"Ukrainian consumers are sustainable, responsive, and concerned," said Oleksandr Yampolskyi, the Director of Retail and Wholesale Distribution Group at Deloitte Ukraine.

"They economize, spend carefully, and donate regularly."

A significant majority of respondents (70%) said they boycott manufacturers of goods that still operate in Russia, and 92% said they donate to support the army or those wounded in Russia's full-scale war.

At the same, there are other indications that there is "a gradual recovery of consumer activities in Ukraine," said Yampolskyi.

"Some indicators, for example, the food purchase frequency, have already returned to their pre-war levels....(which) indicates the restoration of consumer confidence, as well as the ability of retail to adapt to new conditions."