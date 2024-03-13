Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Business, Food, Economy, Survey
Edit post

Survey: Ukrainians spend 66% of budget on food, mandatory expenses

by Nate Ostiller March 13, 2024 5:39 PM 2 min read
A woman shops in a supermarket in Kyiv on March 18, 2022. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Alex Chan Tsz Yuk/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

On average, Ukrainians spend 66% of their budget on food and mandatory expenses, according to a survey conducted by Deloitte Ukraine released on March 13.

The figure is more than double the world average and is significantly higher than the other countries included in the survey.

At the same time, the survey found that Ukrainians spend a fraction of what other residents of other countries spend on non-essential expenses.

Ukrainians spend only 2% of their income on leisure, including going to restaurants or bars, compared to 15% in neighboring Poland.

The full-scale war has impacted Ukrainians' spending habits related to food in other ways as well. In 2023, 55% of respondents said they visit restaurants and bars "much less often," a 24% increase from the previous year. Another 47% of Ukrainians said they stockpile food.

"Ukrainian consumers are sustainable, responsive, and concerned," said Oleksandr Yampolskyi, the Director of Retail and Wholesale Distribution Group at Deloitte Ukraine.

"They economize, spend carefully, and donate regularly."

A significant majority of respondents (70%) said they boycott manufacturers of goods that still operate in Russia, and 92% said they donate to support the army or those wounded in Russia's full-scale war.

At the same, there are other indications that there is "a gradual recovery of consumer activities in Ukraine," said Yampolskyi.

"Some indicators, for example, the food purchase frequency, have already returned to their pre-war levels....(which) indicates the restoration of consumer confidence, as well as the ability of retail to adapt to new conditions."

Poll: Half of Ukrainians make no long-term life plans amid full-scale war
Around half of Ukrainians make no long-term plans, while the number of people making life plans years ahead dropped from 19% to 12% over the past year, a survey by the Rating Sociological Group published on Dec 1. shows.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: Nate Ostiller
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
7:07 AM

Armenia threatens to leave Russian-led CSTO.

Armenia will leave the Russian-led Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) if the military alliance fails to address Armenia's collective security concerns, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at a press conference on March 12.
6:02 AM

UNICEF grant to provide $18 million in education funding.

Ukraine will receive $18 million from Education Cannot Wait, a UNICEF-backed fund, to provide educational support to children affected by the war, Ukraine's Education Minister Oksen Lisovyi announced in a signing ceremony at the United Nations in New York on March 12.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.