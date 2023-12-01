Poll: Half of Ukrainians make no long-term life plans amid full-scale war

This audio is created with AI assistance

Around half of Ukrainians make no long-term plans, while the number of people making life plans years in advance dropped from 19% to 12% over the past year, a survey by the Sociological Group Rating published on Dec 1. shows.

Around 15% of Ukrainians plan out their lives for a period of six to 12 months, and 22% for no longer than a few months.

Kyiv residents, young, middle-aged, and wealthier people tend to make long-term plans, according to the survey.

Some 60% of respondents said it is necessary to limit themselves in shopping and entertainment amid the war, while 36% believe it is important to live life to the fullest.

The first opinion is more often shared among residents of western regions, as well as older and less wealthy people. Kyiv residents, people from liberated territories, and younger and wealthier people lean toward the second answer.

Around 80% of respondents said they feel safe in their home locality, while the number was lower among city residents and people from front-line or liberated settlements.

The survey was carried out between Nov. 22 and Nov. 23 and included 1,000 respondents aged over 18 from all oblasts except for occupied territories.

Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine is taking a great toll on the mental well-being of Ukrainians, many of whom are facing regular strikes or Russian occupation.

In June last year, Health Minister Viktor Liashko forecasted that around 15 million Ukrainians would need psychological support in the future, and up to 4 million would require prescribed medical treatment.

The World Health Organization (WHO) expects that roughly 9.6 million people in Ukraine "may have a mental health condition."