Survey: 80% of Poles view Polish-Ukrainian relations positively

Nearly 80% of Poles view Polish-Ukrainian relations positively, according to the results of a survey published by Rzeczpospolita on April 9.

Approximately 56% of respondents to the survey answered that they viewed the relationship between the two countries as "good" while around 23% responded with "very good."

However, 4.7% of respondents view Polish-Ukrainian relations as "bad" while 2.7% responded with "very bad."

According to the survey results, 13% of respondents had no opinion on the matter.

Poland has supplied Ukraine with substantial aid since the start of the full-scale invasion and served as a transit point for weapons supplied by allies.

President Volodymyr Zelensky traveled to Poland on April 5 and met with Polish President Andrzej Duda.

While in Warsaw, Zelensky announced a new military defense aid package from Poland on April 5 which included Polish Rosomak armored personnel carriers, Rak self-propelled mortars, and air defense systems.

Poland also delivered the first batch of MiG-29 fighter jets on April 3 that it had pledged to Ukraine.