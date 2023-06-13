Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Russia shells 8 communities in Sumy Oblast, killing 7

by Rachel Amran June 14, 2023 2:30 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces shelled eight communities in Sumy Oblast on June 13, firing over 21 times at the border areas, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported. Over 101 explosions were recorded.

The administration said on their official Telegram page that Russia shelled the Khotin, Myropilla, Bilopillia, Znob-Novhorodske, Seredyna-Buda, Esman, Nova Sloboda and Velyka Pysarivka communities.

Russian forces used artillery and mortars to target the Seredyna-Buda community, killing employees of the State Forestry, while the Myropolska community was attacked with a drone. A private home in Seredyna-Buda was destroyed as a result of the shelling.

According to Sumy Oblast Governor Volodymyr Artiukh, seven State Forestry employees were killed.

Artiukh also added that an orphanage housing 135 children in Bilopillia was impacted by the shelling on June 13. The State Emergency Service was able to transport the children to safety.

Since parts of Sumy Oblast were liberated from Russian troops in early April 2022, the region has been experiencing daily shelling and attacks from across the border, as it is located on Ukraine's northeastern border with Russia.

Author: Rachel Amran
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
