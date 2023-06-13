Russia shells 8 communities in Sumy Oblast, killing 7

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces shelled eight communities in Sumy Oblast on June 13, firing over 21 times at the border areas, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported. Over 101 explosions were recorded.

The administration said on their official Telegram page that Russia shelled the Khotin, Myropilla, Bilopillia, Znob-Novhorodske, Seredyna-Buda, Esman, Nova Sloboda and Velyka Pysarivka communities.

Russian forces used artillery and mortars to target the Seredyna-Buda community, killing employees of the State Forestry, while the Myropolska community was attacked with a drone. A private home in Seredyna-Buda was destroyed as a result of the shelling.

According to Sumy Oblast Governor Volodymyr Artiukh, seven State Forestry employees were killed.

Artiukh also added that an orphanage housing 135 children in Bilopillia was impacted by the shelling on June 13. The State Emergency Service was able to transport the children to safety.

Since parts of Sumy Oblast were liberated from Russian troops in early April 2022, the region has been experiencing daily shelling and attacks from across the border, as it is located on Ukraine's northeastern border with Russia.