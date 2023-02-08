Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Summit planned for countries that will send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine

by The Kyiv Independent news desk February 8, 2023 7:38 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

A "tank summit" to be held next week will bring together representatives of Germany, Poland, and Ukraine to discuss the provision of Western-made tanks to Ukraine, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius announced during his visit to Warsaw on Feb. 8.

Other allied countries, who have expressed interest in providing German-made Leopard 2 main battle tanks to Ukraine, will be invited to attend. According to Pistorius, a firm coalition of countries that will send Leopards to Ukraine has yet to form. He hopes to get as many countries involved in the coalition as possible.

Germany said it would send 14 Leopard 2A6 tanks to start, while Poland promised to provide the 2A4 models. Canada is also providing four Leopard 2s. Other countries in Europe, including the Netherlands, Denmark and Norway have talked about sending theirs but have yet to make a definitive commitment.

Germany and allies will also provide at least 100 older Leopard 1 models to Ukraine.

The first of the advanced German tanks are expected to arrive in Ukraine by the end of March.

Earlier on Feb. 8, Bloomberg reported, citing an unnamed source familiar with the matter, that Germany was pushing European allies to provide Leopard 2 main battle tanks to Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Russia is expected to push forward with a major offensive in eastern Ukraine before that happens.

Editorial: Arming Ukraine won’t escalate war. Reluctance to do so will
The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.