Sudzha gas metering station in Russia's Kursk Oblast on fire following multiple explosions

Explosions occurred at the Sudzha gas metering station in Russia's Kursk Oblast on the night of March 21, followed by a large fire, Russian media and Telegram channels reported.

Footage allegedly showing the burning station after the attack has been circulating online.

Russian sources claim that the fire was visible from the border between Kursk and Sumy regions.

The Kyiv Independent could not independently verify the claims.

The Sudzha station was previously used by Gazprom to export gas through Ukraine to Europe, but Ukraine has since stopped accepting Russian gas.

Russia has not issued an official statement about the incident, but Russian Telegram-based media outlets Mash and Baza blamed Ukraine for the attack.

Ukrainian forces have increasingly targeted Russia’s oil industry, ammunition depots, and military airfields, aiming to disrupt supply chains critical to Russia’s war efforts. Fossil fuel exports remain a major revenue stream for the Kremlin’s military operations.