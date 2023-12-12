Study: Ukraine has lost 18% of its scientists due to war

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine has lost 18 percent of its scientists since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion, according to a study published by Ecole Polytechnique Federale de Lausanne (EPFL) on Dec. 11.

"Our survey shows that Ukraine has lost almost 20% of top scientists," said the study's research lead, Gaetan de Rassenfosse, an Associate Professor in Science & Technology Policy at EPFL.

Ukraine has suffered significant 'brain drain' since the beginning of Russia's invasion on Feb. 24, 2023, having lost experts in virtually every field. Over one-third of the Ukrainian population (estimated at 44 million in 2021) has been displaced, and as of Nov. 14, there are 6.3 million recorded Ukrainian refugees globally.

According to the study, 23.5 percent of scientists still living in Ukraine have lost access to critical input for their research, and 20.8 percent cannot physically access their institution.

"Of the scientists who stay in Ukraine, if still alive, about 15% have left research, and others have little time to devote to research given the circumstances of war.”

The EPFL researchers also found that research capacity and time directly devoted to research activity in Ukraine is down 20 percent.

The results were concluded by collecting survey responses from roughly 2,500 Ukrainian scientists in fall 2022. The results were published in the Humanities and Social Sciences Communications academic journal.



