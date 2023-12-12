Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Study: Ukraine has lost 18% of its scientists due to war

by Dmytro Basmat December 12, 2023 7:48 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine has lost 18 percent of its scientists since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion, according to a study published by Ecole Polytechnique Federale de Lausanne (EPFL) on Dec. 11.

"Our survey shows that Ukraine has lost almost 20% of top scientists," said the study's research lead, Gaetan de Rassenfosse, an Associate Professor in Science & Technology Policy at EPFL.

Ukraine has suffered significant 'brain drain' since the beginning of Russia's invasion on Feb. 24, 2023, having lost experts in virtually every field. Over one-third of the Ukrainian population (estimated at 44 million in 2021) has been displaced, and as of Nov. 14, there are 6.3 million recorded Ukrainian refugees globally.

According to the study, 23.5 percent of scientists still living in Ukraine have lost access to critical input for their research, and 20.8 percent cannot physically access their institution.

"Of the scientists who stay in Ukraine, if still alive, about 15% have left research, and others have little time to devote to research given the circumstances of war.”

The EPFL researchers also found that research capacity and time directly devoted to research activity in Ukraine is down 20 percent.

The results were concluded by collecting survey responses from roughly 2,500 Ukrainian scientists in fall 2022. The results were published in the Humanities and Social Sciences Communications academic journal.

Ukraine war latest: Russia deploys reserves near Kupiansk, prepares blockade, says commander
Key developments on Dec. 11: * Commander: Russia deploys reserves near Kupiansk, prepares blockade * Russia’s FSB claims it detained 18 ‘Ukrainian agents’ in Crimea this year * Air defense downs 18 drones, 8 missiles * UK, Norway announces support coalition to bolster Ukrainian Navy * Sweden…
The Kyiv IndependentAlexander Khrebet


Author: Dmytro Basmat
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

4:47 PM

Taiwan's ruling party reelected to 3rd term.

The election results are not yet certified, but Taiwan's Central Election Committee showed current Vice President and presidential candidate Lai Ching-te with 41% of the votes, ahead of his closest rival by 8%.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
3:29 AM

ISW: Russia makes limited advances along eastern front.

Russian forces have made "marginal advances" amid ongoing fighting in several positions in Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson oblasts, the U.S.-based think tank Institute for the Study of War (ISW) said in its latest report on Jan. 12.
12:02 AM

Commander: Ukraine needs more attack aircraft.

Ukraine requires more attack aircraft, including jets to support infantry and planes to fire long-range missiles, Ground Forces Commander Oleksandr Syrskyi said in an interview with Reuters published on Jan. 12.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Story Studio J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.