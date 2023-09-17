Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Stoltenberg: 'We must prepare for a long war in Ukraine'

by Daria Shulzhenko September 17, 2023 12:40 PM 2 min read
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg speaks at a press conference ahead of the annual NATO Summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, on July 10, 2023. (Photo: Andrey Rudakov/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg does not expect the Russian war in Ukraine to end quickly, he said in an interview with the German Funke media group, published on Sept. 17.  

"Most wars last longer than expected when they first begin," Stoltenberg said.

"Therefore, we must prepare ourselves for a long war in Ukraine."

He also said that even though everyone wants a "quick peace," there’s a need to understand that if Ukrainians and President Volodymyr Zelensky "stop fighting, the country will no longer exist."

At the same time, Stoltenberg said that if Russian President Vladimir Putin and his country "lay down their weapons, we will have peace."

"The easiest way to end this war is for Putin to withdraw his troops."

During the interview, Stoltenberg also said that "there is no doubt" that Ukraine will become a NATO member eventually.

"At the NATO summit in Vilnius, Ukraine moved closer to NATO. When this war ends, we need security guarantees for Ukraine. Otherwise, the history could repeat itself," he said.

While Ukraine did not receive the much-desired invitation to join NATO during the Vilnius summit in July, the Alliance agreed to tighten cooperation with Kyiv by launching the Ukraine-NATO Council as a consultation and coordination platform.

In late August, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba held a telephone call with Stoltenberg to discuss Ukraine's next steps on its path to membership.

"We discussed the adapted Annual National Program and a full-fledged rollout of the Ukraine-NATO Council," Kuleba said following the phone call.

Ukraine gets a fraction of what it wanted at NATO summit
Ukraine collected many promises at Vilnius, except the one it craved the most. In a joint communique, the 31 NATO member states said Ukraine’s future is in the alliance, which it will one day join. They got rid of the need for a Membership Action Plan, effectively reducing the number
The Kyiv IndependentIgor Kossov
Author: Daria Shulzhenko
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.