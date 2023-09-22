Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Stolen cultural property returned to Ukraine

by Abbey Fenbert September 22, 2023 3:35 AM 1 min read
U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas (L), President Volodymyr Zelensky (C), and Ukrainian Ambassador to the U.S. Oksana Makarova (R) at a ceremony to restore stolen Ukrainian antiques. (Photo via President's Office)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Cultural artifacts stolen from Ukraine during the ongoing Russian invasion were restored to President Volodymyr Zelensky at a ceremony in Washington, D.C., the president's office reported on Sept. 21.

"After all, every time something returns to Ukraine, something stolen by Russians, it means the return of life and justice, which is very important," Zelensky said.

The ceremony took place during Zelensky's working visit to the United States and was attended by U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas and Ukraine's Ambassador to the U.S., Oksana Markarova.

The items were antiques confiscated by U.S. law enforcement agencies after being illegally exported from Ukraine.

In June 2022, U.S. customs officials confiscated a number of illegally-exported cultural objects, including 17th-century iron axes, two Scythian iron daggers from the sixth century B.C.E., and one iron spearhead dated approximately 500-1200 B.C.E.

Markarova said that Russian forces deliberately targeted Ukrainian history, national identity, and artifacts in the war against Ukraine.

In August 2023, Ukraine's Culture Ministry reported that at least 763 cultural heritage sites in Ukraine had been damaged by Russian forces. Other ancient items were allegedly looted from occupied Crimea in May 2023.

Author: Abbey Fenbert
News Feed

5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
