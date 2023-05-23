Ukrainian authorities: Byzantine-era gold stolen by Russians from occupied Crimea

This audio is created with AI assistance

Byzantine-era gold was stolen by Russians from the National Preserve of Tauric Chersonesos in occupied Crimea, the Mission of the President of Ukraine in Crimea reported on May 22.

Ancient items made of bone, clay, and other materials were also stolen, according to the report.

Russian occupation forces allegedly transported the items to the city of Veliky Novgorod in Russia for a museum exhibition, according to the mission.

Meanwhile, Russian occupation forces continue excavations on the territory of the National Preserve of Tauric Chersonesos, which the mission deemed "criminal."

The Crimean Peninsula has been under Russian occupation since 2014 following a fake referendum staged by Russia to annex the territory.

Russian forces have pillaged multiple museums and other sites of cultural importance in Ukraine's occupied territories.

The Ukrainian military's National Resistance Center reported in November 2022 that Russian forces retreating from Kherson and surrounding areas had stolen around 15,000 exhibits from the oblast.